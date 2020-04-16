S&P downgrades Tata Steel on rise in leverage

Tata Steel ’s leverage, measured by debt to Ebitda, is expected to be in the 6-8x range in fiscals 2020 and 2021.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Tata Steel’s rating to ‘B+’ on expected rise in leverage and a negative outlook. The downgrade mainly reflects the rating firm’s expectation that the improvement in Tata Steel’s earnings and financial profile, on which the ‘BB-’ rating was based, is unlikely to materialise in the next 12-18 months. This is mainly due to Covid-19 related disruptions and the consequent economic effects.

“We lowered the rating on TSUKH (Tata Steel UK) following a similar action on its parent, Tata Steel, given the continued strong linkage between the subsidiary and the parent,” S&P Global said.

Even before recent developments, Tata Steel’s earnings in the first nine months of fiscal ended March 31, 2020 had underperformed the expectations. However, meaningful price hikes between December 2019 and March 2020, together with a seasonally stronger January-March quarter meant there was still potential for the company’s financial profile to improve. “We now see this as unlikely,” it said.

Tata Steel’s leverage, measured by debt to Ebitda, is expected to be in the 6-8x range in fiscals 2020 and 2021. This is up from 3.3x as of March 2019 and the rating firm’s previous expectation of around 5x in fiscal 2020 and 4x in fiscal 2021. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be around 5% in both fiscals 2020 and 2021 (previous expectation was around 10%).

“These metrics are no longer representative of a ‘BB-’ rating. We also expect EBITDA interest cover to be below 2x in fiscal 2021”.

It has been estimated that a more significant impact on Tata Steel’s credit profile will be coming from its higher cost European operations. While both the company’s Europe plants (in the UK and the Netherlands) are still running, they are doing so at significantly reduced capacity. “In our base case, we assume depressed volumes for at least one quarter, followed by a recovery to more normal levels. Overall, we currently assume around 15%-20% lower volumes in fiscal 2021 relative to fiscal 2020”.

While the company has taken cost reduction initiatives over the past year, a sharp drop in volumes together with pricing pressure will likely lead to a material Ebitda level loss. Some form of government support is possible and could partly mitigate the losses but it is difficult to quantify such benefits at this point, the ratings firm said.