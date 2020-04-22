S&P downgrades Hero FinCorp over parent’s ability to support its rating

On a standalone basis, S&P Global expects Hero FinCorp to face increasing risks from challenging operating conditions.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday lowered its long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings on Hero FinCorp to ‘BB+/B’ from ‘BBB-/A-3’.

The downgrade was because the rating agency believes that the financially stronger parent Hero MotoCorp’s ability to support the rating on Hero FinCorp has diminished, though its willingness remains unchanged.

Data from Capitaline show standalone loan funds of Hero FinCorp stood at Rs 16,322.87 crore as on FY19.

Hero FinCorp is an India-based non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and outlook on the long-term rating is stable, S&P said.

“Hero MotoCorp’s automotive sales and revenues have declined because of negative macroeconomic factors over the past 12 months. We expect the decline and the tough operating conditions to continue over the next few quarters given the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. We expect Hero FinCorp’s business to remain reliant on the brand, reputation, and customer base of the wider Hero MotoCorp group,” the rating agency said in a press release.

On a standalone basis, S&P Global expects Hero FinCorp to face increasing risks from challenging operating conditions stemming from the novel coronavirus outbreak. “If economic risks sufficiently increase across India’s banking and financial system, we may lower the starting point for finance company ratings. This would weigh on Hero FinCorp’s stand-alone creditworthiness, although group support would offset the deterioration,” it said.

Last week, Moody’s Investors Service had taken rating actions on three Indian NBFCs — Hero FinCorp, India Infoline Finance and Muthoot Finance. According to the rating agency, the Indian NBFC industry has been affected, given disruptions to India’s economic activity from the Covid-19 pandemic, which will weaken these companies’ credit profiles. Moody’s had placed Hero FinCorp’s local and foreign currency Baa3 issuer rating under review for downgrade.

According to S&P, the stable outlook reflects its view that Hero FinCorp is likely to remain strategically important and supported by the stronger group. “We note that Hero FinCorp is not immune to heightened economic risks affecting India’s financial system over the next 12-18 months, but the effects of a deterioration in these conditions would be offset by group support,” the agency said.