Southern India Spinners’ Association seeks relief from Tamil Nadu

MSME industries are using power only for security and lighting purposes and were not consuming entire sanctioned demand.

Hit hard by the ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19, the MSME spinning industries has sought some immediate relief measures from the Tamil Nadu government, including sanctioning six equal installments for payment of electricity bills, collecting minimum electricity charges for the recorded (actual) demand among others. The unprecedented situation created by Covid–19 pandemic and lockdown announced by both the Union and state governments from March 24 has led to severe disruptions affecting the economy and impacting people at large and the MSME spinning mills in particular in the state, said N Murugesan, president, Southern India Spinners’ Association (SISPA).

“At this juncture, we at SISPA, representing MSME spinning industries in Tamil Nadu is requesting immediate remedial measures, including sanctioning six equal instalments for payment of electricity bills for March 2020, irrespective of the consumers (LT, LTCT and HT) without levying belated payment surcharge (BPSC)/any other additional surcharges or otherwise it may be deducted from the additional current consumption deposit (ACCD). MSME industries are using power only for security and lighting purposes and were not consuming entire sanctioned demand. Therefore, we request the state government to advice TANGEDCO to collect the minimum electricity charges for the recorded (actual) demand and not for the sanctioned demand during the lockdown period,” the president said.

He further said that since availability of workforce, salability of finished product is uncertain after the lockdown period, SISPA requests to adopt the same procedure for at least six months to overcome the financial crisis after the lockdown period. The 40 days nationwide lockdown, closing of borders between districts and states has affected the highly labour, capital- intensive textile spinning sector and has affected the revenue of the entire textile value chain. Hence, the association is seeking support at this critical moment to safeguard the industries and the millions of the workers in the nation, he added.