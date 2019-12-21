South surprises in Q3 as North declines in new residential project launches: PropEquity

While the launches demonstrated a mixed trend throughout the country, the sales declined in almost all the cities in the third quarter.

The residential real estate in the country reflected an interesting trend in the third quarter of calendar year 2019 when the southern cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai witnessed an increase in the launches as compared to the previous quarter. This highlighted the fact that South was doing significantly better than the rest of India.

The launches in South are showing divergently opposite trends in comparison as the rest of India is lagging due to oversupply and the South is doing better as supply is falling short and demand from the IT sector, said PropEquity, an online subscription-based real estate data and analytics platform.

“Real estate sector in India is witnessing an interesting trend where South of India is doing significantly better than the rest of India,” Samir Jasuja, founder and managing director, PropEquity, said.

In Hyderabad, there were close to 4,700 units launched in Q3 which was approximately 1.3 times over the launches in the previous quarter. The supply also increased by 22% on y-o-y basis.

Similarly, Bengaluru witnessed launches of around 9,500 units in this quarter which increased by 41% and 1% on q-o-q and y-o-y basis. Chennai also witnessed an increase of 10% and 8% in launches on quarterly and yearly basis respectively, said PropEquity.

However, Pune, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and National Capital Region (NCR) reflected an immense dip in supply in the third quarter.

Gurugram witnessed almost negligible launches of 80 units in one project and there were no launches in Noida. Similarly, a drop of 58% in supply was also witnessed in Mumbai and Thane on q-o-q basis. Pune also witnessed a considerable a drop of 46% in launches when compared to the last quarter.

While the launches demonstrated a mixed trend throughout the country, the sales declined in almost all the cities in the third quarter.

Pune and Thane witnessed maximum absorption of approximately 14,500 and 10,500 units. However, there was a decline of around 8% and 12% on q-o-q basis in these two cities. The demand in Chennai dropped by almost 23% and 25% on q-o-q and y-o-y basis. The demand was most stable in Bengaluru with a nominal 3% drop as compared to the last quarter.

Least absorption in terms of number of units was witnessed in Noida and Gurugram which can be attributed to negligible new launches in these cities during the quarter, it said.