South Indian Bank Q1 net up 219%

South Indian Bank on Thursday announced a 218.5% year-on-year rise in its net profit in the June quarter at Rs 73.26 crore. The Kerala-based lender had reported a net profit of Rs 23.04 crore a year ago. Operating profit improved 17.80% y-o-y and net profit also registered a growth as a result of improved performance in the treasury and credit areas.

The net interest income registered a growth of 8.38% y-o-y while other income posted a growth of 24.68%. Gross non-performing assets of the bank was stable q-o-q with an increase of only 4 basis points, bank sources said.

Net NPA stood at 3.41% against 3.27% a year ago.

Announcing the results, VG Mathew, MD & CEO, mentioned that the growth in MSME, retail and agriculture advances is in line with the focus of the bank. Mathew said, “The bank has also been able to contain the slippages within the guidance of Rs 250 crore accretion in NPA per quarter. It has also been able to meet the targeted levels of recovery/upgrades which has helped in containing the GNPA and NNPA. The provision coverage ratio of the bank has improved to 45% from 39% a year ago.”

Mathew pointed out that the retail portfolio of the bank has grown at 25.46% y-o-y and is already accounting for 30% of the loan book, taking the bank closer to its stated objective of becoming a retail banking powerhouse.