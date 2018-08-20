SoundLogic Headphone & Neckband Headset: Listen to HD music; never miss your calls too

SoundLogic Neckband headset

US-based SoundLogic is one of the top performing audio equipment brands on Flipkart. It entered the Indian market in 2011 and over the years has become fairly popular in the audio and electronics market, providing consumers with innovative products at affordable prices. Recently, it has debuted two voice-assisted audio products—wireless stereo headphone ( Rs 2,999) and wireless neckband headset ( Rs 2,499). Both the products aim to bring in a new-age experience which is a good combination of innovation and style, providing convenience to the user as tasks are performed without touching your phone. Put simply, these offer HD sound with deep bass and hands-free calling.

SoundLogic’s new range of voice assistant audio products come with a dedicated voice activation button, and are optimised for Siri and Google Assistant. What this means is that these can be used with iOS and Android phones. Additionally, these use Bluetooth and do not require connection with Wi-Fi to enable voice-assist making it user-friendly. We take a look at some of their key features and performance.

The Bluetooth headphone has a secure and comfortable fit with adjustable headband and memory foam ear cups. There’s an integrated remote for call, volume and music control. The headphone comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that has up to 8 hours of playback time. Before using it for the first time, it is recommended that you charge it fully. It takes 3-4 hours to fully charge. Press and hold the on/off button for 4 seconds to turn on/off the device. Pairing the device with your phone is easy; just place the two devices side by side so that they are no further than 3 feet apart.

Once the headphone is paired with your device you can stream music wirelessly through the Bluetooth headphone. Voice Assistant is a built-in interactive feature that allows you to start conversation with your Siri or Google Assistant, with a click of a button on your AudioLux device. An indication tone would be heard before you speak into the headphone. This feature enables you to ask questions and seek assistance on a number of things from your voice assistant, even when you are several feet away from your phone. Set a reminder, play some music or send a message—the headphone does it all. In actual usage, the headphone offers superior sound with passive noise isolation and enhanced bass.

Similarly, the Wireless Neckband Headset is intended for around the neck wear and it supports Siri and Google Assistant, plus there’s a one-touch voice assist button. The headset has a secure fit with magnetic ear tips. It has a rechargeable battery with up to 8 hours playback time. The device emits superior sound with passive noise isolation and enhanced bass.

In sum total, the SoundLogic wireless headphone and neckband headset are high quality devices with good range and solid sound. Try these out especially for their voice-assist features. They’ll definitely strike a chord with the new-age tech-savvy consumer.