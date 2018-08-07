Soon, scan your face to board a flight; no need for passport, boarding pass at airport to fly overseas

Currently, other than Sydney, Canberra airport is also trialing facial recognition software for international travelers.

Do you hate idea of visiting check-in counters and producing passports for collecting boarding passes? Well, if you are an Aussie, keep reading, as here is a good news for you. Sydney Airport is working on an idea that will turn your face into your passport and boarding pass, and help you to zip through the airport without any hassle, media reports said. The airport begins facial recognition technology beginning Thursday. “Your face will be your passport and your boarding pass at every step of the process,” Geoff Culbert, Sydney airport CEO, said in a statement.

It is expected that the new technology will help passengers move faster to the boarding gate compared to the present scenario. The facial recognition technology is also expected to fasten up and make more convenient the check-in, bag drop, access to the lounge and boarding the plane.

Meanwhile, back in India, the physical stamping of boarding passes has been done away with at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here from this month. The facility started at the T-2 terminal for GoAir passengers and introduced for other airlines subsequently.

A passenger only has to flash his boarding pass at a scanner machine placed at the security area for frisking. CISF personnel will give a ‘go-ahead’ command through a terminal placed at his end before frisking the passenger.

The e-boarding facility helps domestic air passengers enjoy a complete paperless boarding experience at airports. It would cover all boarding processes right from entry into the terminal building, check-ins, security checks, boarding gate and boarding bridge check before entering the aircraft.