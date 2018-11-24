Soon, regulated, better skilled physiotherapists, lab technicians, nutritionists; check Modi government’s plan

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 4:50 PM

Allied and Healthcare Professionals Bill, 2018 has been approved by the government for regulation and standardisation of education as well as services provided by healthcare professionals.

healthcare, healthcare sector, healthcare industryAccording to an official statement, the bill provides for setting up of an Allied and Healthcare Council of India and corresponding State Allied and Healthcare Councils.

Allied and Healthcare Professionals Bill, 2018 has been approved by the Modi government for regulation and standardisation of education as well as services provided by healthcare professionals. According to an official statement, the bill provides for setting up of an Allied and Healthcare Council of India and corresponding State Allied and Healthcare Councils.

Key points to know

In total, there will be 15 major professional categories including 53 professionals in allied and healthcare streams, aiming to produce regulated, better skilled physiotherapists, lab technicians, nutritionists among others.

Also read: Vodafone Idea, Airtel to switch off users spending below Rs 35 per month; but don’t worry, here’s what to do

Clauses on offences and penalties are included in the bill in order to check the malpractices, the official statement said.

The Allied and Healthcare Professionals Bill, 2018 also structure, constitution, composition and functions of the Central Council and State Councils. These will frame policies and standards, regulation of professional conduct, creation and maintenance of live registers, provisions for common entry and exit examinations among others.

Also read: Petrol prices slashed nearly Rs 9 as of November 24; petrol selling at Rs 77.22 in Kolkata today

The Central Council will comprise 47 members, of which 14 members shall be ex-officio representing diverse and related roles and functions and remaining 33 shall be non-ex-officio members who mainly represent the 15 professional categories.

The State Councils comprise 7 ex-officio and 21 non-ex officio members, and Chairperson to be elected from amongst the non-ex officio members.

The bill also provides for Professional Advisory Bodies under Central and State Councils to examine issues independently and provide recommendations relating to specific recognised categories.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Soon, regulated, better skilled physiotherapists, lab technicians, nutritionists; check Modi government’s plan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition