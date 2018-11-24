Soon, regulated, better skilled physiotherapists, lab technicians, nutritionists; check Modi government’s plan

According to an official statement, the bill provides for setting up of an Allied and Healthcare Council of India and corresponding State Allied and Healthcare Councils.

Allied and Healthcare Professionals Bill, 2018 has been approved by the Modi government for regulation and standardisation of education as well as services provided by healthcare professionals. According to an official statement, the bill provides for setting up of an Allied and Healthcare Council of India and corresponding State Allied and Healthcare Councils.

Key points to know

In total, there will be 15 major professional categories including 53 professionals in allied and healthcare streams, aiming to produce regulated, better skilled physiotherapists, lab technicians, nutritionists among others.

Clauses on offences and penalties are included in the bill in order to check the malpractices, the official statement said.

The Allied and Healthcare Professionals Bill, 2018 also structure, constitution, composition and functions of the Central Council and State Councils. These will frame policies and standards, regulation of professional conduct, creation and maintenance of live registers, provisions for common entry and exit examinations among others.

The Central Council will comprise 47 members, of which 14 members shall be ex-officio representing diverse and related roles and functions and remaining 33 shall be non-ex-officio members who mainly represent the 15 professional categories.

The State Councils comprise 7 ex-officio and 21 non-ex officio members, and Chairperson to be elected from amongst the non-ex officio members.

The bill also provides for Professional Advisory Bodies under Central and State Councils to examine issues independently and provide recommendations relating to specific recognised categories.