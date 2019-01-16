Soon, made in India aircraft in skies! Govt preparing roadmap for domestic aircraft manufacturing: Minister

By: | Updated: January 16, 2019 1:50 PM

The government wants the financing for aircraft to be done by local players and is working on it and how that should happen from India, Suresh Prabhu said.

According to Suresh Prabhu, if the MRO work is done outside the country, there will be a loss of money as well as job opportunities.

In order to give a boost to Make in India initiative, the Narendra Modi-led government is preparing a roadmap for the domestic manufacturing of aircraft as well as for aircraft financing and maintenance within the country, said the Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu.  He was speaking at the Global Aviation Summit 2019, which was held in Mumbai and organised jointly by FICCI, Airports Authority of India and Civil Aviation Ministry.

“We will soon roll out a road map for manufacturing of aircraft in India…We would like to join hands with top players from across the globe,” Prabhu said while emphasising on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) work to happen on domestic turf only. According to Prabhu, if the MRO work is done outside the country, there will be a loss of money as well as job opportunities.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani’s latest feat: Jio propels RIL boss in the list of top 100 global thinkers

In order to meet future air travel demand, there is a requirement of about 2,300 new aircraft. The government wants the financing for aircraft to be done by local players and is working on it how that should happen from India, Prabhu said, adding “We are losing out lot of resources to outsiders.” The domestic passenger traffic has been rising at a rate of 17-18%.

The inaugural session of the Global Aviation Summit primarily focused on the summit’s main theme of ‘Flying for all’, which touts to make air travel affordable for the citizen of every class in this country.

Meanwhile, the government has also launched a drone policy and wants drones to become as one of the preferred use for several sectors such as disaster management and agriculture, among others. “We will make sure that drones are manufactured in the country,” he added.

The new policy by Ministry of Civil Aviation seeks drone operators to have a unique identification number, unmanned aircraft operator permit, no permission-no takeoff clearance, insurance, and ID plate via the newly launched online portal for drone registration – Digital Sky.

India’s drone market, according to a report by advisory firm BIS Research, will become $885.7 million in size by 2021 even as the global market will hit $21.47-billion mark.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Soon, made in India aircraft in skies! Govt preparing roadmap for domestic aircraft manufacturing: Minister
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition