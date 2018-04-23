Soon, get Amazon delivery at your door steps in just 2 hours

Amazon India wants to achieve the ambitious target of delivering products in just two hours. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon India has some goals for the country. Not too big and too fast but they have goals. To begin with, in this current year, Amazon India wants to achieve the ambitious target of delivering products in just two hours. “We will continue to experiment with two-hour delivery in four cities for this calendar year and deepen partnerships with large chains like Big Bazaar,” Amit Agarwal, Country Head of Amazon India said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Speaking on the future of Amazon India, Amit Agarwal said that currently, he is happy with the organic growth of the company so far, which is great for India’s e-commerce industry. He, however, said that a lot of investment is needed. “Not looking to scale it up ‘big and fast’,” he told the news channel.

On Amazon Pay, he said that it’s a baby that needs to grow ruling out that a separate Amazon Pay app will increase the chances of success. “We will ramp up merchant tie-ups and have launched new categories like recharges, bill payments, flight tickets,” Amit Agarwal said.

Amazon was launched in India in 2013, with an eye on then 50 million active internet users. Then the e-commerce market was dominated by homegrown e-tailers Flipkart and Snapdeal. Since then the global giant has invested over $2 billion in the country, according to official filings.

In fact, as per news reports, Amazon India tried to eliminate the competition by offering to purchase Flipkart for $8 billion. The deal, however, could not materialise, while Flipkart had rubbished the report. Amazon Prime Video — Amazon’s video streaming service — is quite popular in India as well. It recently joined hands with Airtel to increase its customer base.