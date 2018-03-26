Soon, get a reminder from Facebook to shut apps you no longer want to share information with

Highlighting that the company has taken various steps after the scandal, Zuckerberg said that Facebook is limiting the data apps users get while singing in to Facebook. (Image: Reuters)

Social media giant Facebook which is currently under fire following the data leakage of around 50 million people, will soon send reminders to users to shut off apps they no longer want to use, says CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In a full page advertisement in well-circulated dailies such as The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal in the United States and The Sunday Times, The Observer, Sunday Mirror in the United Kingdom, Mark Zuckerberg issued a public apology saying, “We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can’t, we don’t deserve it.”

Highlighting that the company has taken various steps after the scandal, Zuckerberg said that Facebook is limiting the data apps users get while singing in to Facebook. “We’re also investigating every single app that had access to large amounts of data before we fixed this. We expect there are others,” Mark Zuckerberg writes in the piece adding that Facebook will ban such apps and tell everyone affected. Facebook also intends to remind users of the apps which they have signed in so far. “Finally, we’ll remind you which apps you’ve given access to your information – so you can shut off the ones you don’t want anymore,” Mark Zuckerberg said.

The company has come under severe scrutiny following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Prominent figures Apple’s Tim Cook have called for stricter regulation for social media companies. In an interview to Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the current situation is indeed very dire, and raised that better regulation is the need of the hour.

In the same interview, Tim Cook said that the social media companies have the ability of anyone to know what consumers have been browsing about for years, who their contacts are are, and every other intimate detail of their lives, and such policies, in his opinion shouldn’t exist.

Meanwhile, a few companies such as Mozilla have announced that they will be taking a break from Facebook. “We’re taking a break from Facebook,” the company which runs the Firefox web browser said in a statement last week.