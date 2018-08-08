Soon e-POS for ration distribution in rural areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar to remove irregularities’

The parliament had in 2013 passed the National Food Security Act with an aim to provide a certain quantity of foodgrains at subsidised rates to the economically weaker section of the society.

Distribution of food grains at all fair-price shops in urban areas in Gautam Buddh Nagar is being done through the electronic point-of-sale (e-POS) system and work is underway to implement the technology in rural areas by September so as to eliminate any irregularities, district officials said today.

They also said the district administration is conducting a survey to identify those from the financially weaker section of the society who were left without ration cards during the socio-economic survey in 2011.

District Magistrate Brijesh Narain Singh told a press conference here that the administration is running a scheme ‘Gareeb ko Ann’ from August 1 to August 15 to provide food to the poor.

At present, there are 2,02,573 beneficiaries (1,94,756 with Person House Hold [PHH] ration cards and 7,897 with Antyodaya ration cards) under the National Food Security Act in the district, he said.

“These beneficiaries are eligible for monthly 35 kg foodgrains (20 kg wheat at Rs 2 per kg, 15 kg rice at Rs 3 per kg) for those with Antyodaya cards and 5 kg per unit family members for PHH card (3 kg wheat at Rs 2 per kg, 2 kg rice at Rs 3 per kg),” he said.

The DM said that presently, 391 fair price shops are being operated in the district, out of which 144 area in urban areas and 247 in rural areas.

He said in the last three months 95 per cent distribution of ration to beneficiaries in urban areas was being done through the e-POS biometric system after Aadhaar-based authentication.

POS machines are being used for public distribution system (PDS) in urban areas, he said, adding that Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 11 districts in the state where this e-POS based system will begin in rural areas as well.

“This means, expectedly, by September everyone will get ration through the e-POS system,” he said.

He also warned of tough action under the law against those causing irregularities in the PDS or are diverting ration.

“The e-POS machines will use biometric system in the PDS so there is no chance of fraud in this system. Unless the beneficiary goes to a shop for ration, there cannot be any record of supply made under her/his name,” he said.

Singh said the state government’s ‘Gareeb ko Ann’ has been initiated from August 1 to August 15.

“We are being very strict and watchful to ensure effective implementation of the scheme. Two months ago, in Dadri area two people were held and five shops suspended over irregularities. Similarly, in Jewar area, two people were held, two shops suspended and five terminated,” he said.

“If these shops are being run in gang-like manner, action will be taken against them under the Gangsters Act,” he warned.

The parliament had in 2013 passed the National Food Security Act with an aim to provide a certain quantity of foodgrains at subsidised rates to the economically weaker section of the society.