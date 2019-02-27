Soon, air travellers to have right to alternate flight, ticket refund in case of delay; govt proposes charter

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 12:44 PM

The charter states that if a domestic flight is expected to be delayed by more than six hours, then the airline would offer an option of "alternate flight" to the passenger within that time, or it will refund the full price of the ticket.

Govt releases passenger charter specifying rights of air travellers

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu released the passenger charter Wednesday which specifies rights of air travellers.

It also said that if a passenger is informed of flight cancellation less than two weeks before departure, the airline must offer an alternate flight to passenger or refund the ticket completely.

It also said that if a passenger is informed of flight cancellation less than two weeks before departure, the airline must offer an alternate flight to passenger or refund the ticket completely.

At the time of booking, the airline must clearly “indicate” the amount of refund money that will be given to passenger in case of cancellation, the charter states.

If any passenger is denied boarding due to over booking of a flight, the passenger would not be liable to hold airline for compensation if he or she is given an alternate flight within one hour of original flight’s departure, it states.

