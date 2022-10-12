Sonata Software signs pact with Ireland firm

Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with eir evo, Ireland’s leading telecommunications and ICT solutions provider, to support the standardisation of their CRM platform migrating them from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics.

In addition to the above agreement, Sonata Software and eir evo also plan to implement a long-term strategy for growing Microsoft Dynamics within the Irish market by co-creating engagement models for a cohesive approach, the company said in a statement.

It further said its unique platform migration process would empower operational efficiency across eir evo, supporting them in delivering their business objectives. The migration would also enable seamless collaboration across their business functions, while delivering visibility across all of their IT systems. This internal optimisation would also support productivity and customer-centric efficiencies, the company added.