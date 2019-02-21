Sonalika Tractors’ exports soar 130% in January

Sonalika International Tractors recorded a 130% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in exports in January to 1,694 units compared with 735 a year ago. While the company’s overall sales were up 11% y-o-y — in line with other domestic manufacturers — to 7,494 tractors in January, sales during April 2018-January 2019 has recorded a robust 20% growth.

On cumulative basis, the company sold 95,001 tractors during the first 10 months of the current financial year compared with 79,209 tractors in the same period last year.

Sonalika has an integrated tractor manufacturing plant in Hoshiarpur and it exports tractors to over 100 countries. The company also offers customised solutions to farmers.

“We are extremely delighted to register the unprecedented growth of 130% in exports. This phenomenal growth is accredited to our commitment of providing best customised solutions to farmers globally. With this growth we have strengthened our position of being No.1 in 4 countries as well as strong presence in over 100 countries,” said Raman Mittal, executive director, Sonalika Group.

With each farmer growing different crops and having different needs, Sonalika offers customised solutions in the heavy duty product range from 20-120 horse power.

“I am very excited on the trust that the farmers globally have shown in our products. We will continue to strengthen our position in the competitive era of agriculture machinery industry and will be moving fast on a new growth path, surpassing our own records. Being a farmer centric brand, we are consistently working to provide complete farming solutions to farmers globally. We take pride in our widespread network globally, which has helped us to win new customers across geographies,” Mittal added.