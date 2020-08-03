Sonalika Tractor posts highest-ever domestic sales growth in July

Happy to share that we have recorded the highest-ever domestic growth of 71.7% in July 2020, the group Executive Director said.

Sonalika Tractor, one of the leading tractor manufacturers in the country, has reported the highest-ever domestic sales growth of 71.7% in July. Overall (domestic sales and exports), the company sold 10,223 units during the month. Domestic sales stood at 8,219 units, compared with 4,788 in the same period last year.

Raman Mittal, executive director, Sonalika Group, said: “Happy to share that we have recorded the highest-ever domestic growth of 71.7% in July 2020, beating the industry growth with overall sales at 10,223 tractors. This consistent performance, creating new record high and gaining market share are testimony to our strong foundation and investment in world’s no.1 vertical integrated plant, largest channel partners, technology-savvy supply chain and best team…