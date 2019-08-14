Soma Mondal, Sridhar Patra lead race for Nalco CMD post

The chairman and managing director’s position in Nalco will fall vacant following incumbent TK Chand’s superannuation on November 30 this year.

SAIL’s commercial director Soma Mondal and Nalco’s own finance director Sridhar Patra are the front-runners for the post of the chairman of the state-run aluminium major. The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) will interview two other candidates too on Wednesday before it recommends the most suitable one to head Nalco.

The two other contenders are Mecon’s CMD Atul Bhat and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation’s finance director Shiva Shunmuganathan.

Mondal and Patra both had stints with Nalco. Before joining in SAIL, Mondal worked as Nalco’s commercial director. In fact, she started her career as a graduate engineer trainee in Nalco. She was instrumental in devising marketing strategies of different products for the company in the domestic and overseas markets and had also been actively involved in the launch of new products by the company.

Patra is working as the company’s finance director with effect from September 1, 2018, and thus, hands-on with the strengths and weaknesses of the company. Patra joined the company from THDC India where he used to work as its finance director. His earlier associations with state-owned mining firms such as Odisha Mining Corporation and Indian Rare Earths, among others, may also favour his candidature.

Both Mondal and Patra graduated from Odisha. Nalco’s headquarter and most of its operations are based out of the eastern state.

Whoever gets recommended by the PESB and subsequently selected following clearance from the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), will have a huge task at hand to steer clear the bottlenecks coming in the way of the company’s plan of doubling capacity and improve aluminium consumption in the country. India’s per capita consumption of aluminium stands at just 3 kg compared with the global average of 11 kg.

The chairman and managing director’s position in Nalco will fall vacant following incumbent TK Chand’s superannuation on November 30 this year. Chand took over the reins of the company on July 27, 2015.