Som Prakash launches report on industrial park rating system

Union Minister Som Prakash on Tuesday launched the second edition of the industrial park rating system and said the report will help in deliberating upon the opportunities and key challenges being faced by these parks. It is imperative that the exercise continues to revamp itself for the next editions and bring out other facets of the industries that require attention as well, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said.

“The importance of this exercise is highlighted especially in the time of COVID as it is an extension of India Industrial Land Bank, which features more than 4,400 industrial parks in a GIS-enabled database to help investors identify their preferred location for investment,” he added.

The portal is currently integrated with industry-based GIS systems of 21 states and UTs, and plot-wise information in these are updated on a real-time basis, Parkash said, adding “we expect to achieve pan India integration by December”.

The commerce ministry had launched Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS), which was organised as a pilot level exercise in 2018 with support from ADB along with its knowledge partner PwC. It was conceptualised with an aim to enhance industrial infrastructure competitiveness and support policy development for enabling industrialisation across the country.

According to the report, 449 parks and special economic zones were nominated for the purpose of rating.”The IPRS programme has helped identify the best practices and gaps in industrial infrastructure that needs strengthening to enhance the competitiveness of industrial parks and zones in the country,” it said.

IPRS 2.0 aims at enabling informed decision making for various stakeholders such as policymakers, investors and financing institutions for the development of strategies for future industrialisation; and to improve industrial infrastructure.

It also aims to support the ease of doing business reform agenda of providing transparent information, enable states to showcase their strengths and promote investment in the state industrial ecosystem and identify gaps for interventions.