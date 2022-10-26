Modhera becomes net-zero energy community

The sprawling Sun Temple complex at Modhera village comes alive every evening with a 3D light and sound show. Harshad Patel, owner of an eatery near the Unesco world heritage site, says, “the temple used to close at 6 pm earlier. Now it’s open till late in the evening.”

This has been made possible not due to any divine intervention – it’s the result of the Suryagram (Sun Village) project, under which electricity is generated through solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, making Modhera India’s first 24×7 solar-powered village.

It has not only become a ‘net-zero’ energy community, meeting 100% of energy needs through on-site solar power, but the households here have also started contributing excess power to the transmission grid.

Solarisation of Modhera, undertaken under the project called ‘Suryagram’ (Sun Village), is helping nearly 8,000-odd inhabitants of the village to unburden themselves from the consumption of conventional energy.

Due to the project, electricity bills of the 8,000-odd inhabitants of the village have reduced drastically. Some of them are enjoying zero bills and even getting credit in their electricity bills.

Rajendra Mistry, in-charge for the Modhera solarisation project, says

as part of the Suryagram project, 1 kilowatt (KW) solar panels have been installed on the roof of almost every house in Modhera in two phases. Work for the first phase was initiated in February 2022. In August this year, the solarisation of the Modhera area was completed. Nearly 1,380 households in the Modhera area have solar rooftop systems, including 1,177 at Modhera, 101 Sujjanpura and 105 at Samlanpura villages.

“Since last four months, our electricity bills have gone down drastically. Before the installation of rooftop solar systems our bimonthly electricity bills used to remain at Rs 3000. Since July we have been paying below Rs 1000,” says septuagenarian resident of Modhera, Deepsinh Vaghela. According to Vaghela, his 12-member family is freely using fans, television, freeze and other electric equipment.

Modhera village resident Jivanbhai Patel’s electricity bill for his three-room house has gone down from `1,000 to as low as below `300 in the past six months.

Solar rooftop systems were installed free-of-cost in the entire village. However, electricity bills of only half of the households have gone down, said Mandip Parmar, another resident.

Harshad Patel, owner of an eatery near the Sun Temple – a Unesco world heritage site, said, “Before the Suryagram project the temple used to close at 6 pm. Now, the authorities have taken a decision to keep it open till late in the evening in wake of light & sound show which is good for local people.”

Dhuniben Rathod, a 65-year-old widow, is still waiting for her power bill to come down. According to her, normally she gets an electricity bill of about `500 and even after the installation of solar panels the bill amount has not dipped.

RG Patel, deputy engineer of Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL), the implementing agency for ‘Suryagram’ project, said initially only a few families agreed for the installation of solar rooftop systems but later almost all the households decided to join the initiative. Those who joined in phase II would start getting the benefits in the next couple of months, claimed Patel.

Apart from solar rooftop panels, GPCL has set up a 6 MW ground-mounted s0lar power plant with 15 MWH Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Sujjanpura village, around 1 km from Modhera.

In solar power projects, the electricity generated is usually passed on to the grid without storing it anywhere. In view of the limitations of solar power generation that takes place only during day time, the implementation of BESS has helped overcome the gap in 24×7 electricity supply in Modhera area, said Vikramsinh Jhala, site in-charge for ground-mounted solar power plant.

The entire daytime power demand of Modhera is met through the solar project directly and at night the demand is catered through BESS, said Jhala, adding that on an average during a normal day more than 30,000 units of solar power is generated in Modhera area. Of these, nearly 5,000 to 5,500 units are consumed during the day time and 6,000 units stored in BESS for electricity supply to villagers and Sun Temple at night and the excess 12,000 units are transmitted to the grid on daily basis, he added.



Under the Suryagram project, 316 KW rooftop solar systems have also been installed on government buildings that include ST Depot, police station, Primary Health Centre. Sensor-based smart streetlights have been installed near Sun Temple. Besides, 50KW solar parking infrastructure with 150 KWH battery storage and electric charging stations for electric vehicles has been set up near the temple.

“Solar rooftop has been installed in our school. We have 10 smart classes, 10 projectors and 22 rooms with four fans tube lights in each room. We used to pay more than Rs 5000 electricity bill before the installation of solar panels. In the last six months there have been zero electricity bills and we have nearly Rs 17000 credit on our electricity bill,” says Mahendrabhai Nai, Principal, Modhera Anupam School.

Interestingly, a large temple campus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family Goddess (Kuldevi) Modheswari Mataji has not yet become part of the project. Modheshwari temple is situated just a stone throw from the ancient Sun Temple. Project in-charge Mistry said that trustees of the temple have agreed recently for the installation of 50 KW rooftop solar panels. “We will be able to solarise Modheswari Mata temple in next three months,” he claimed.