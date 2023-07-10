SOLARAD.AI: Making solar plants smart with AI, ML

Greenhouse gas concentrations, sea level rise, ocean heat and ocean acidification—there are enough signs that human activities are causing planetary-scale changes on land, in the ocean, and in the atmosphere, with dramatic and long-lasting ramifications. The key to tackling this is to end our reliance on energy generated from fossil fuels—the main cause of climate change. Good news is that the lifeline is right in front of us. Renewable energy technologies are cheaper than coal and other fossil fuels.

However, managing and predicting the generation of renewable energy, especially from solar plants and battery storage, is a complex task fraught with challenges. This is where companies like Solarad.ai become crucial. Co-founded by three IITians—Ravi Choudhary, Bhramar Choudhary and Haider Abbas—Solarad.ai is at the forefront of innovative solutions, using deep-tech forecasting models to optimise energy generation and trading.

Solarad.ai aims to help India in becoming a solar superpower, the co-founders point out. According to them, intelligent data-based products are crucial for unlocking profits in the solar industry. The Solarad team marries their deep R&D expertise with forecast capabilities to resolve inaccuracies across all data stages. Their AI-powered platform enables companies, such as ReNew, tcqo to maximise solar energy assets and reduce penalties.

“Our vision is to create a future where energy production and consumption are managed optimally, creating a more sustainable and efficient world. Currently, we are disrupting existing numerical weather prediction (NWP) forecasts with our deep-tech ML-based models,” said Ravi Choudhary, the CEO at this AI-based SaaS startup.

Recently, Solarad.ai secured funding of $450,000 from India Quotient, a Bangalore-based VC fund. “This will help us accelerate our R&D initiatives, scale up our sales and marketing efforts, and develop automated energy scheduling bringing additional value to our customers,” he revealed.

Solarad.ai will also focus on the expansion of the cloud infrastructure to accommodate increased demand and ensure scalability. The funding will enable the company to expand their solution offerings across Europe and US markets.

