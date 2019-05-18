Software update on 737 MAX finalised: Boeing

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing on Friday said it has completed the development of the updated software for the 737 MAX. The aircraft with the updated software has been tested for over 360 hours on 207 flights. The aircraft models MAX 8 and 9 were grounded worldwide in March, following the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on March 10. This was preceded by the crash of the Indonesian carrier Lion Air in October, 2018. The automated manoeuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) in both cases pushed the planes' noses down while the pilots struggled to regain control, according to reports. The two crashes caused the loss of 346 lives. The directorate general of civil aviation, had on March 14, ordered the grounding of the MAX 737 aircraft. SpiceJet Limited, which had 12 of the 737 Max aircraft, was worst affected by the grounding of these planes. READ ALSO |\u00a0Baba Ramdev lashes out at Amazon; here\u2019s what made Patanjali founder angry The final safety certification of the 737 MAX is still pending, subject to additional information provided by Boeing to the American Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), including details on pilot interactions with the airplane controls and displays in different flight scenarios, the company said. Pilots may have to undergo additional training for the MAX 737 aircraft. Boeing has prepared additional training material which is currently being reviewed by the FAA and global regulators. \u201cWith safety as our clear priority, we have completed all of the engineering test flights for the software update and are preparing for the final certification flight,\u201d Dennis Muilenburg, CEO, Boeing said. \u201cWe\u2019re committed to providing the FAA and global regulators all the information they need, and to getting it right.\u201d Since the accidents, multiple investigations have been initiated on the Boeing 737 MAX. Earl Lawrence, executive director aircraft certification, FAA told the US Congress on Wednesday the agency has been reviewing a preliminary version of the software provided by Boeing.