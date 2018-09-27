Softbank’s mega ambition: Raise new $100 billion fund every 2-3 years; what Paytm, Ola investor says

Softbank recently shocked the world by raising billion fund for Vision Fund, which is presently the world’s largest technology fund. (Image: Reuters)

Softbank group, which has been invested in Indian start-ups Paytm and Ola, has set a mega ambition for itself: raise a new $100 billion fund every few years. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, CEO of Japanese conglomerate, Masayoshi Son said that he plans to raise a new $100 billion fund every two or three years and will spend around $50 billion a year.

Softbank recently shocked the world by raising $93 billion fund for Vision Fund, which is presently the world’s largest technology fund. Ranked 38th largest public company in the world by Forbes, Softbank has invested in over 1,000 companies in last 10 years, Nikkei said.

The conglomerate has reportedly received $1 billion investment from Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management. Bloomberg reported in July that the Tiger Global investment had put SoftBank’ss total asset value at $278 billion, and its net asset value at $190 billion — more than double the current market capitalisation. Softbank is a key backer in Alibaba, Uber and Yahoo.

Incorporated in 1981, Softbank recently increased its stake in Yahoo Japan through a $2 billion investment. It also invested $1 billion in hotel chain OYO Hotels. Softbank is known to have made its most successful investment in 2000 when it invested $20 million to a then-fledgling Chinese Internet venture Alibaba, which is now worth roughly $120 billion.

Softbank is expected to raise almost $100 billion, including $45 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and capital from Apple Inc, the government of Abu Dhabi among others.