Sodexo to increase focus on small and medium enterprises in India

Paris-based food services and facility management company, Sodexo is going to increase its focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India after becoming a full digital employee benefits provider.

Suvodeep Das, vice-president for marketing, Sodexo, told FE that the company had created a dedicated team to cater to smaller companies to maintain service standards.

“We have seen a steady growth in the number of SMEs which started opting for Sodexo. Of the 11,000 total clients we have in India, 4,000 are SMEs as of end of 2018.” Although, Das didn’t offer any growth metrics for the past years.

Das said earlier, it was an expensive exercise for SMEs to receive vouchers.

After the company went fully digital, it made the process for them feasible.

He added it took the company almost 18-24 months to migrate all their clients from the paper solutions to fully digital solution.