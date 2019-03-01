Sodexo to increase focus on small and medium enterprises in India

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 4:32 AM

The company had created a dedicated team to cater to smaller companies to maintain service standards.

Sodexo is going to increase its focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India.

Paris-based food services and facility management company, Sodexo is going to increase its focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India after becoming a full digital employee benefits provider.

Suvodeep Das, vice-president for marketing, Sodexo, told FE that the company had created a dedicated team to cater to smaller companies to maintain service standards.

“We have seen a steady growth in the number of SMEs which started opting for Sodexo. Of the 11,000 total clients we have in India, 4,000 are SMEs as of end of 2018.” Although, Das didn’t offer any growth metrics for the past years.

Das said earlier, it was an expensive exercise for SMEs to receive vouchers.

After the company went fully digital, it made the process for them feasible.

He added it took the company almost 18-24 months to migrate all their clients from the paper solutions to fully digital solution.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Sodexo to increase focus on small and medium enterprises in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition