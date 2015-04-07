Snapdeal’s new Aamir Khan ad offer: ‘Yeh deal bhi kya cheez hain’

The ad features actor Aamir Khan who is seen commenting on the role that Snapdeal plays in the life of Indian consumers.

Campaign: Dil ki Deal; Brand: Snapdeal; Company: Jasper Innovative Marketing Solutions; Agency: Leo Burnett; Actor: Aamir Khan

The Campaign

The ad features actor Aamir Khan who is seen commenting on the role that Snapdeal plays in the life of Indian consumers. The ad film starts with Aamir Khan saying, ‘Yeh deal bhi kya cheez hain’. He then looks at a shot of a wife surprising her husband by gifting him a watch she had bought from Snapdeal. This small gift brings the couple closer. Next he says that the brand is not only about happiness, it also helps in realising one’s dream as the film shows a typical Indian mother gifting a football to her young daughter. He then goes on to say that a deal also allows us to take care of each other, as the film shows a father running with a parcel that he had received from Snapdeal. As the father reaches his young daughter riding a bicycle, he takes a helmet out of the parcel and puts it on his daughter’s head. The film continues in this manner showing various situations as Khan talks about the importance of a deal. Finally, Khan enters his house to find a Snapdeal parcel, clearly a gift for him. The ad film ends with Khan urging Indians to discover their kind of deals on Snapdeal.com. He says, “Paao apne dil ki deal, only on Snapdeal.”

Our Take

Move over discounts, it’s time for some heart-to-heart talk. Just when all of us were getting used to all the big e-commerce players tom-tomming their deep discounts and mega sales, or at least the range of products they sell, in their ad campaigns, comes this Snapdeal ad which is like a breath of fresh air. Featuring actor Aamir Khan, the ad takes a deep dive into human emotions. The ad film is the e-commerce portal’s first step to strike an emotional chord with Indian consumers and this is the reason why it works. The ad film focuses on the role Snapdeal as a brand plays in the life of Indian consumers through the various products sold on its website. And this is why the ad is able to break the clutter and get the attention of viewers. A simple narrative makes the ad film a delight to watch. The idea of roping in Khan definitely works, as he adds credibility to the brand, that so far has been seen as just another e-commerce portal in the country. From Jabong’s Be You campaign to Snapdeal’s new ad, it clearly indicates that gone are the days of e-commerce companies trying desperately to win a customer’s support by offering steep discounts. The ad shows that Snapdeal is changing its strategy and is looking beyond discounts to talk to Indian consumers. With the rivalry between the big three of e-commerce getting more intense, it is time that each of the brands now take on a distinct brand persona which allows them to stand out. Snapdeal has shown the way.

RATINGS: ***1/2