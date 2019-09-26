Snapdeal offer: RuPay card users to get extra discounts on online shopping this festive season

During the upcoming festive season sales, four of India’s leading e-commerce platforms viz Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal will clash.

In a bid to spur its festive sales, e-tailer Snapdeal has partnered with RuPay to offer discounts to credit and debit card users of NPCI’s payment system. Snapdeal has extended the 20% discount scheme to about 60 crore RuPay users who can avail the offer by using their RuPay card while making payments on the online platform. Valid on payments of any amount, Snapdeal is giving a maximum discount of Rs 150 per transaction. The company is also betting big on festive season sales and has said that about 85% of its sales will come from upcoming metros as well as tier 2 and 3 cities. “Given the annual festive season spike in online sales, Snapdeal is using its Diwali sales to take e-commerce deeper into these markets,” Snapdeal said in a statement.

During the upcoming festive season sales, four of India’s leading e-commerce platforms viz Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal will clash to get more users on their platform. These four platforms have also chosen the same dates to kick off their discount deals.

While digital payments in India are gaining momentum, the non-metro markets are also seeing steady growth in acceptance for digital payments solutions like RuPay, Snapdeal said. RuPay is gaining ground in non-metros, and is offering consumers diverse payment options including UPI, credit and debit cards. According to Snapdeal, RuPay will benefit from the partnership as consumers will be more inclined to make card payments due to incentive for the user to make an online transaction on Snapdeal.

According to NPCI, the partnership will help in boosting the digital payments ecosystem across the country and will also accelerate the card’s use cases, Kunal Kalawatia, Chief Marketing, NPCI, said. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetization was a huge push in the direction bolstering digital payments and from November 2016, adoption of digital payments in India has shot up. PM Narendra Modi has also been a vocal advocate for making India a cashless economy.