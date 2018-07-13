Snag hits Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line service for more than 2 hours

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir.

Services were affected on the Magenta Line for nearly two-and-a-half hours due to a technical snag between R K Puram and IGI airport metro stations apparently due to rains, officials said.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir.

“Services were affected on the line due to some OHE (overhead electricity line) problem between R K Puram and IGI T-1 Airport stations around 04.10 pm. As a result, single-line operations were initially ran between the section,” a senior DMRC official said.

The snag could have been triggered by the rain, but the exact cause has not been ascertained yet, he said.

“Short loop services were run on both sides of the section i.e. Botanical Garden-R K Puram and IGI Airport-Janakpuri West,” the official said.

Normal train services were restored on the Magenta Line around 6.40 pm, he said.

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital today, following heavy overcast conditions that had plunged the city into near darkness during the afternoon hours, prompting vehicles to ply with headlights on.

Yesterday, services were briefly hit in the morning on the Violet Line due to a technical snag related to OHE at the Central Secretariat metro station.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.