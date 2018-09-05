Zomato users may not find their favourite restaurants on list anymore! Here’s why

Zomato has declared that it has already started de-listing hundreds of restaurants from its food ordering platform.

Nearly a month after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) unveiled plans of a large-scale audit of e-commerce food service providers with respect to the issue of food quality concerns, Zomato has declared that it has already started de-listing hundreds of restaurants from its food ordering platform. The reason for the de-listing, according to CEO Deepinder Goyal, is “not being compliant to FSSAI regulations”.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Goyal wrote that the de-listed restaurants were not able to furnish an FSSAI license to Zomato. “As and when these restaurants provide us their FSSAI licenses, we will enable them for online ordering services,” he wrote. Goyal added that those restaurants who were not able to furnish their FSSAI licenses, but have high Zomato ratings and/or high repeat order volumes on Zomato, have been given until the end of this month to furnish their licenses to Zomato.

Goyal said the de-listing of restaurants was a collaborative effort of Zomato with FSSAI and both have worked together to take strict actions in the interest of public health. “In fact, we are going to make sure that we don’t list any cloud kitchen on Zomato unless and until it goes through our mandatory hygiene check, which is a food safety and hygiene checklist,” Goyal wrote in his blog post.

In July, the FSSAI had directed almost 10 food delivering apps to stop using edibles supplied by non-licensed operators after online food ordering consumers complained of sub-standard food being delivered through these platforms. These apps included Box8, Faasos, FoodCloud, Foodmingo, Foodpanda, JusFood, LimeTray, Swiggy, UberEats and Zomato.

With the number of people ordering food online on a rise, the food regulator has become extremely alert about the standard of food being delivered through these e-commerce platforms, and whether or not they have obtained an FSSAI license. Last month, the FSSAI revealed plans for a large-scale audit of these firms in September, as was reported by CNBC TV18 citing sources. According to the report, the FSSAI would assess the information technology systems of the food delivery platforms and review enrolling and listing procedures as part of the audit.