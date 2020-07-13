Zomato to now deliver food from ITC hotels straight to your doorstep

With its partnership with Zomato, ITC Hotels expects that its pan India distribution footprint.

Online food aggregator Zomato will now deliver food from ITC hotels straight to the customers’ doorsteps as coronavirus takes toll on dining out. “Zomato, as an online aggregator, will not only enable ‘contactless’ deliveries on all pre-paid orders, but will also provide patrons of ITC Hotels the option of takeaway menus via this platform,” the company announced in a statement on Monday. With its partnership with Zomato, ITC Hotels expects that its pan India distribution footprint for home delivery and takeaway will be further strengthened and will widen the outreach of the chain’s offerings to customers.

Hotel and restaurant industry is one of the worst hit segments due to coronavirus lockdown and even after the government has eased restrictions, it is likely that the sector will continue to face the heat of coronavirus scare as people remain sceptical of venturing into public spaces. In fact, at an event on Monday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also said that there are some industries where revival will take some time and restaurants and hotels industry remains one of them. Restaurants are now trying alternate ways to keep the revenue stream flowing. “In a world where change is the order of the day, it has been our endeavour to ensure our patrons continue to enjoy their favourite cuisine through an outreach dining experience in the comfort and safety of their home,” Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said. The hotel chain also said that it will follow strict hygiene measures and safety protocol such as following WHO practices; contactless delivery; wearing masks; temperature checks and sanitization stations for its food delivery initiative as well.

ITC Hotels will debut its takeaway venture with Zomato via various properties spread pan-India. This includes ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Maratha (Mumbai), ITC Grand Central (Mumbai), ITC Royal Bengal (Kolkata), and others in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Agra and Goa.