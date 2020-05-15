Zomato to deliver major job cuts; Founder Deepinder Goyal writes heartbreaking letter to employees

While the management continues to build a more focused Zomato, it does not foresee having enough work for its employees.

In a major incident of cutting jobs amid coronavirus-led business disruptions, food delivery company Zomato has decided to cut its 13 per cent workforce. In an internal note circulated by Founder & CEO of Zomato this morning, Deepinder Goyal wrote that the multiple aspects of the business have changed dramatically over the last couple of months and many of these changes are expected to be permanent. While the management continues to build a more focused Zomato, it does not foresee having enough work for its employees, he added. “We owe all our colleagues a challenging work environment, but we won’t be able to offer that to nearly 13 per cent of our workforce going forward,” Deepinder Goyal further added.

The employees are stuck with a nail-biting patience as the letter said that for everyone who is impacted, they will get invites for a zoom call with the leadership team within the next 24 hours. Also, for employees who are not impacted, they will receive an email from hr@zomato.com in the next 6 hours, informing them that their jobs will stay.

Meanwhile, the management has assured that the employees who will be fired will continue to receive half salary for the next 6 months while they look for jobs outside of Zomato. Also, for the employees who work with through manpower agencies and not directly on Zomato’s payroll, it will help these agencies support these employees with two months of severance.

However, in an unexpected move, each person who is fired will be allowed to keep their Zomato issued laptops and phones and the previously allocated ESOPs will continue to vest during this period of 6 months. Current health insurance, wherever provided by Zomato will also continue for the next six months with access to Zomato’s in-house mental wellness team.