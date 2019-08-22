Zomato takes battle with NRAI’s Rahul Singh to next level; questions similar discounts offered by Beer Cafe

In response to Goyal’s tweets, Singh told Financial Express Online that the programme has been in existence since 2014.

A day after NRAI’s president Rahul Singh hit out at Zomato for its changes made to membership-based dining out programme Gold called it “another attempt to stuff old wine in a new bottle, Zomato in response has taken the tussle to the next level. Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal taking a dig at Singh, who is also the owner of the chain of restaurants serving beer — The Beer Cafe, tweeted about a similar programme by the latter also known as Gold where it offered 1+1 benefit on food and drinks much like Zomato’s Gold programme that led to the current furore between NRAI and Zomato and other membership-based programmes by platforms such as EazyDiner, Dineout, Magicpin, and Nearbuy.

“This proves that Rahul Singh, is not really against deep discounts, as these discounts are being offered on his own brand, on his own app,” Goyal tweeted on Thursday. “This logout campaign as it seems now is driven by Rahul Singh, along with the participation of a few large restaurant owners, to use the NRAI platform to sabotage aggregators and benefit themselves,” he added.

In response to Goyal’s tweets, Singh told Financial Express Online that the programme has been in existence since 2014 that “has to be earned, not purchased.” “It is our programme since 2014.. has always been there. It’s by chance the president of NRAI currently is me.. who has a chain.. like Starbucks etc.. so, we will have our own loyalty program.. if NRAI president was a single restaurant owner.. what would we come after.. maybe comment on bad food !!,” Singh said.

Currently, The Beer Cafe has outlets in 13 cities and its Gold programme “is a privilege program for a select few, which we enable based on the loyalty life cycle of our guests,” said Singh. Gold has 3.5 lakhs downloads even as being a “brand owner we have the right to provide privileges to our loyalists. Brokers cannot enjoy the same right as owners!”

Goyal, nonetheless, in addition to his response clarified that large restaurants on his platform cannot leverage their presence to attract more profits even as he denied making further changes to Zomato’s Gold programme. “Zomato is logging out of the logout campaign. We have said enough and we are getting back to work,” he tweeted.

Goyal, on Wednesday in a three-page long letter had said that the company is limiting Gold usage by a single user to unlock only one benefit per day that “will bring the net effective discount down significantly,” the letter said, a copy of which was seen by Financial Express Online. Earlier restaurants had claimed that customers would claim the “1+1 starters at one place, 1+1 main course at another, and 2+2 drinks at some other.” Zomato also set the membership price for Gold at Rs 1,800 for a year and removed the trial pack for Rs 299 to drive quality user base.