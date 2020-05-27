Zomato, Swiggy launch alcohol delivery service in Odisha

Both the companies had started home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand last week.

Zomato and Swiggy on Tuesday announced commencement of alcohol delivery in Odisha.

Starting with Bhubaneswar, Zomato will soon expand to other cities like Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack. Users can avail the service from 9 am to 6 pm as permitted by the state authorities, the company said in a statement.

Swiggy’s service went live in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, while Cuttack and Berhampur are expected to follow in the next couple of days.

Both the companies had started home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand last week. While the service was first launched in Ranchi, Swiggy has now expanded it to other major cities in the state including Ramgarh and Deoghar, and Zomato is delivering in five additional cities.

Zomato said there would be age checks at the time of ordering, as well as when the product is delivered. There would also be product category limits to promote responsible ordering.

Swiggy has partnered with HyperVerge to enable AI-face recognition for mandatory age verification and user authentication for alcohol deliveries. The company is partnering with authorised retailers across major cities after validating their licence and other required documents, in line with the directives of state governments.