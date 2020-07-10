Zomato rolls back salary cuts, decides to give thrice as much back to employees

Zomato has decided to rollback salary cuts and to give thrice the amount to employees who took voluntary salary cuts.
Online food aggregator Zomato has decided to rollback salary cuts and to give thrice the amount to employees who took voluntary salary cuts as the company reports stellar performance in FY20 as compared to the preceding fiscal. “For everyone who took voluntary salary cuts, we are rewarding them for their commitment to the company, and they will get 3x the amount of their voluntary deduction in the form of ESOPs (at zero exercise price),” Deepinder Goyal, co-founder, Zomato said in a tweet on Friday. The unicorn company has also said that it has re-instated any salary cuts that were rolled out to its employees since April. “In fact, we are paying back all deductions made to people who faced mandatory salary cuts at Zomato,” Deepinder Goyal said.
