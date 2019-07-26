Zomato ramps up Gold: Now, unlimited eating, drinking in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru joints

Zomato has ramped up its offerings for Gold members.

In a move that is expected to raise competition for Swiggy and UberEats, Zomato has ramped up its offerings for Gold members who can now enjoy unlimited eating and drinking at select restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Valid for Gold subscribers only, the program called ‘Infinity Dining’ offers dining out and social drinking experience without a cap on the quantity, Zomato announced on Friday. “For the same price that users would spend on a typical two-course meal, they can now order anything and everything from the entire menu with unlimited servings of dishes,” the statement said. Zomato has also set a fixed price for an open bar access.

Thrilled to introduce Zomato Gold members to the most exciting way of dining out! Say hello to Infinity Dining. For more: https://t.co/XTuepyDvyV pic.twitter.com/QY2TFwnXD3 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 26, 2019

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato’s founder, also announced the same with a tweet. The company had been doing promotions of the programme by placing hoardings in some cities without divulging details of the program.

For now, the food delivery aggregator has launched the service to 350 restaurants spread across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and India is the first in a global market with such a service, said Gaurav Gupta, COO & Co-founder, Zomato. “Dining out constitutes about 70% of a restaurant’s total business. While Zomato Gold continues to be instrumental in driving sales for restaurants and adding value to subscribers, we realise that the opportunities in this sphere are endless,” he added.

Zomato’s Gold subscription is priced at two models; a limited plan that costs Rs 299 and is valid for three times and an annual plan worth Rs 1,199. The existing Gold plan lets customers get 1+1 offer on food, with the second dish being made complementary and a 2+2 offer on drinks, in which two drinks are given with the purchase of two drinks.

Zomato is currently offering the subscription programme in nine countries- India, UAE, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Lebanon, Turkey, the Philippines and Indonesia. The Gold program has over 1.25 million subscribers.