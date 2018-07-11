Zomato Piggybank launched: Grab 10% cashback on orders; check details

‘Zomato Piggybank’ will be converted into a paid subscription program at ₹299 per year (inspired by Amazon Prime).

Zomato Piggybank: Food delivery app Zomato has launched yet another loyalty rewards program, ‘Zomato Piggybank,’ under which customers can get 10% value back on every order. Following the success of its program ‘Zomato Gold,’ the food delivery service provider said in a blog post that ‘Zomato Piggybank’ will be converted into a paid subscription program at ₹299 per year (inspired by Amazon Prime). According to the details available on the company’s website, under the scheme, if an order is placed on Zomato from any restaurant, 10% of the order value will be credited back as Z Coins into the us Zomato Piggybank.

“That’s right, that’s 10% earned on every single completed order! Using these points, you can pay 10% of the value of the next order you place at a wide selection of exclusive top-rated restaurant partners. You even earn Z Coins in your Piggybank when you use Piggybank coins on a particular order,” explained the firm. Further, the firm clarified that this offer is valid along with any other offers running on Zomato. Any restaurant funded discounts will continue to be available on Zomato Delivery.

Currently, the Piggybank feature is accessible to a select number of users based on their loyalty and geographic availability of partner restaurants (which is about 10,000 users as of today on our Android app). “As a joining bonus, all these lucky users will be given 200 Z coins worth ₹200. Within a week or two, as we ramp up our partner network on Piggybank, we will extend this membership program to all our loyal food ordering users across India who place more than 5 orders a month regularly,” Zomato said.

Gold users will also get the privilege of early access to Piggybank. The firm added that if a few users are not a part of the launch invitation list which gets access to Piggybank, they can gain access to the program by getting referred by someone who already has Piggybank.