Zomato, Paytm among most downloaded apps, says App Annie report

Online food discovery and restaurant booking platform Zomato and digital payment service Paytm were two Indian apps recognized by global app analytics firm App Annie in its report on the state of global mobile app ecosystem. Zomato was among the top two food delivery apps downloaded worldwide in 2018 apart from Uber Eats even as with respect to downloads of top five food delivery apps, India saw the strongest growth at 900 per cent from around 15 billion to around 90 billion between 2016-2018. This\u00a0is led by growth in fast food apps\u00a0(Quick Service Restaurants) and the\u00a0rise of food delivery services, the report titled The State of Mobile 2019 said.\u00a0Zomato has 70 million monthly active users on its platform and 11 million app downloads across Android and iOS per month, the company had said in its FY19 annual report. Paytm, on the other hand, was the only India-born app in the top 10 list of apps (on iOS and Android combined) with respect to monthly active users. India's biggest unicorn - Paytm valued reportedly at around $10 billion had its app ranked at number 10 while\u00a0WhatsApp, Facebook, SHAREit, Facebook Messenger, Truecaller grabbed the top five spots. Paytm has over 100 million monthly active users. In terms of downloads, Facebook followed by Facebook Messenger, UC Browser, WhatsApp, and SHAREit were the top five apps with no Indian app. When it comes to global time spent in shopping apps, India topped the list with around 105 billion hours spent in 2018 on shopping apps followed by over 65 billion hours spent in the US and 40 billion in South Korea. Finally, in terms of global country rankings by Google Play downloads, India stood on top even as it couldn't crack into the top 10 countries by iOS downloads. India saw growth in app downloads across two platforms from around 8 billion in 2016 to around 19 billion in 2018 with Indians spending average around 2.8 hours a day per device on mobile.