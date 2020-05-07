Zomato’s liquor at home service: Now, alcohol lovers may not need to queue up for drinks

While the nation remains under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, food aggregator Zomato is chalking out ways to launch liquor delivery.

Your liquor may now soon start getting delivered by Indian food delivery company Zomato as the company aims to branch out into delivering alcohol. While the nation remains under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, food aggregator Zomato is chalking out ways to launch liquor delivery, Reuters reported. The demand for alcohol has skyrocketed in the country as the wine shops were not open during lockdown and Zomato is expected to milk the high demand. The homegrown food delivery company has already diversified business into grocery deliveries as well as house essentials were in great demand due to restrictions placed on movement by the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Its rival Swiggy also started grocery delivery services in the country around the same time.

“We believe that a technology-enabled home delivery based solution can promote responsible consumption of alcohol,” Mohit Gupta, Zomato’s CEO for food delivery, wrote in a business proposal, Reuters reported. India currently has no legal provisions of home deliveries of alcohol. However, industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) is lobbying to change the same along with Zomato and others.

The central government had recently lifted curbs on the sale of alcohol and the sudden lifting of restrictions generated queues of hundreds of people outside some outlets in some cities such as Delhi. The Delhi government had also put an additional coronavirus fees on the sales of alcohols in the state, bringing Delhi additional 70% revenue on the MRP of alcohol. On the other hand, Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected regions due to coronavirus outbreak, shut its liquor stores within two days of reopening them. Following Delhi, other states such as Tamil Nadu also hiked the duty on alcohol as the states look to generate more revenues.