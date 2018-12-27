Zomato enters into events business with multi-city food carnival

Strengthening foothold in smaller cities, Zomato last month announced its foray into 30 new cities, taking the total city count in India to 93.

Popular food delivery and restaurant discovery startup Zomato today announced its foray into the events business with the multi-city food and entertainment carnival called Zomaland. “Zomaland marks Zomato’s entry into the space of large-scale experiential events. The carnival will be bringing together some of the top chefs and eateries from across the country, music artists and DJs, carnival games and photo booths, street performances and a dedicated zone for the children,” the company said in a statement.

“We believe that the restaurant channel or out-of-home food cooking theme will be dominant in the future and we are trying to grow that as much as we can. The introduction of Zomaland is a step forward towards our goal of better food for more people,” said Zomato’s COO Gaurav Gupta.

The multi-city carnival will begin with Delhi in January followed by Pune in February and Bengaluru in the following month. Each city would have more than 100 eateries spread over 8 food zones, the company said. The registrations for users are open on Zomato’s app.

“Although we are starting with 3 cities, we will extend the joy to many more cities around the world,” said Chaitanya Mathur, Global Head, Zomato Live.

Zomato has recently been engaged around multiple developments including hiring and exit of top management, drone-based food delivery, etc. It has so far raised $653.8M in funding over 11 rounds so far. Its latest funding was of $210 million from Ant Financial – an affiliate company of the Chinese Alibaba Group.

Zomato has been battling with Swiggy to lead the foodtech market that is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% for 2016–2021 period as per a report by market research firm TechSci Research. Swiggy recently raised $1 billion in funding at a valuation of $3.3 billion.