Xander Group arm completes $ 250 million fund raise

Xander Investment Management (XIM), the private equity real estate arm of global investment firm The Xander Group (TXG), announced completion of a fund raise of $250 million for an industrial real estate platform in India. The venture will acquire assets in the high growth logistics and e-commerce sector along key industrial corridors across leading Indian cities.

Sponsored by TXG, the platform has raised capital from European institutional investors that have previously been limited partners in XIM sponsored opportunity funds.

The platform has already acquired 2 million square feet of commercial space for $85 million (`600 crore) in Mumbai and Chennai, having anchors like Amazon, Kerry Indev, DB Schenker, TVS Logistics, among others. The fund will be investing in more high quality assets over the next 12 months, a statement said.

Commenting on the new platform, Rohan Sikri, senior partner, TXG and managing director, XIM, said that the firm is creating the platform with like-minded investors that will execute a longer term, targeted programme at a time when growth is expected in retail, manufacturing and other consumption-led sectors.

“As international and domestic companies expand their footprint in India to cater to this growth, the platform will be well-positioned to capitalise on the underlying demand for high quality, institutionally owned/operated industrial real estate,” he said.

Ram Reddy, managing director, Xander Advisors India, said, “The group has a strong presence across the real estate ecosystem in India and our exposure to the retail and industrial sector in India positions us well to execute on this new platform”