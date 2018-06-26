World trade information provider Connect2India launches global trade helpline for SMEs

​​​
World trade information provider Connect2India today said it has launched a platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to provide relevant knowledge related to global commerce and barriers.

World trade information provider Connect2India today said it has launched a platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to provide relevant knowledge related to global commerce and barriers. SMEs can reach out to experts on global trade through an interactive voice response number as well as using email id — helpline@connect2india.com, the company said in a release.

“This will help them by answering their queries about global business and guiding them on issues and barriers related to global trade,” Pawan Gupta, Founder, Connect2india, said. Gupta said that India is home to about 65 million SMEs but less than 1 per cent of these are in to global trade.

