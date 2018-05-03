With “no cap” on its investments, here’s what startups can expect from Google’s Assistant Fund

Global tech giant Google is taking a big leap on its Assistant ecosystem by putting its money where its mouth is. The company yesterday announced the launch of its new program that aims to provide funds and other resources to early-stage startups that are building or have build applications on its Assistant ecosystem.

Sanjay Kapoor, Vice President Corporate development at Google said, “Developers have created a wide range of Actions—some practical, some inspirational—that help you get things done in new ways we couldn’t have predicted just a few years ago, whether that’s helping you control your smart home, find subway times, or even helping you meditate.”

“To promote more of this creativity, we’re opening a new investment program for early-stage startups that share our passion for the digital assistant ecosystem, helping to push new ideas forward and advance the possibilities of what digital assistants can do,” he added.

While Google also shared the list of startups that it’ll be investing in, it also announced the efforts the internet behemoth will be putting in. Further, there will be no cap on the investment amount, Google stated.

Google’s First Batch

GoMoment: GoMoment founders are better known for their Ivy services, a concierge for hotel visitors that provides answers to questions like if there’s a happy hour bar at the hotel tonight or if the user can checkout late, anything that requires human expertise is further sent to the staff of the hotel and is tracked by the company for any further information. Ivy is being used by the likes of Caesars Palace, Treasure Island and hard Rock.

Edwin: Edwin is a tutor app powered by Artificial Intelligence that helps its users learn the English language. The app prepares students for English language tests like TOEFL. It merger AI technology with professional English teachers to customise every lesson to fit users’ needs, learning style and speed of learning.

BotSociety: With voice assistants getting better by the day, BotSociety created a tool that helps developers design, prototype and test voice interfaces. The company claims to have over 30,000 developers globally that have used the platform to design their voice assistants. Its clientele includes behemoths like AXA, Nestle, PwC, Accenture, among many others.

PulseLabs: PulseLabs helps companies understand the metrics of ‘What users want to do with their voice assistants’. It enables developers to test their applications, acquire in-depth insights and use that feedback to further refine user experience.

Here’s what Google’s offering

Financial resources to help these startups hire, develop and manage their companies.

Google will also be providing insights from its engineers, product managers and design people to help startups with product development and technical guidance.

Early access to upcoming features and tools to further help startups go live as soon as possible.

Access to its cloud platform, their cloud computing suite that runs on a similar infrastructure that they use for its search engine and YouTube

Promotional support from Google marketing channels to help the startups generate more awareness about its features and new applications