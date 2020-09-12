Will Amazon, Flipkart be fined for using excess plastic packaging? NGT asks to conduct audit, recover fine

The primary responsibility for the collection of the used packaging material is of producers, importers and brand owners who introduce the products in the market.

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart may be fined for using excessive plastic packaging as the National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct an environmental audit and recover fine from both firms. The NGT observed that the statutory regulators were not taking coercive measures, including the invoking of “polluter pays” principle for enforcing the statutory norms against the e-commerce firms, PTI reported. The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the CPCB can also consider ordering environmental audit against the concerned entities and assess and recover compensation for violation of environmental norms.

The tribunal has asked to inform the action taken in the matter before October 14 by e-mail. Earlier, the CPCB had told the green tribunal that the e-commerce giants need to fulfil their extended producer responsibility under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and need to establish a system for collecting back the plastic waste generated due to the packaging of their products.

The primary responsibility for the collection of the used packaging material is of producers, importers and brand owners who introduce the products in the market, according to the provisions 9(2) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. The responses were obtained against the plea filed saying that the e-commerce companies are covered under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 but due to a lack of monitoring and implementation, the respondents continue to use excessive amounts of plastic in wrapping and packaging their sold items.

Meanwhile, the NGT on Friday imposed a fine of about Rs 130 crore on the Jharkhand govt for violating environmental rules while constructing the assembly and high court buildings during the NDA rule which ended last year. It also asked the stop all ongoing construction in Jharkhand which has been started without obtaining prior environmental clearance (EC), until the permission is obtained.