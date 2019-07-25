Why people order food from Zomato, Swiggy, other apps: Not discounts, this is the real reason

Zomato — Representative Image

While everyone is likely to find discounted products lucrative, it is not discounts that make people order from food delivery applications like Zomato and Swiggy, a survey report said. In fact, 81% of people order food via online platforms for convenience and not hefty discounts offered by these companies, Local Circles survey found. Just over 10% of those surveyed said that they choose food delivery applications for coupons and offers, the report added. However, there is a small population of eaters — just 5% — who get food online because they find better selection options on such platforms.

Consumer concerns

A remarkable number of consumers have also said that their chief concern while ordering food online is food quality. More than half of the respondents said that they believe the food quality is deteriorated due to factors like packaging and transit; 17% of those surveyed added that the food standard takes serious hit due to transportation and packing. A little less than one-third said that they usually find the same food condition as eating at the restaurant.

There have been reported cases where some food joints were found to be subpar, with little focus on hygiene and quality. Zomato and Swiggy had recently delisted thousands of restaurants which were found guilty of not complying with the FSSAI complaints.

Only 22% of the respondents said that their top concern while ordering food online is the timeliness of delivery while about 12% of respondents also doubt food delivery applications to be overcharging the items. Several times, consumers have shared screenshots questioning the tax and charges policies of these applications. Overall, the consumer survey largely found satisfied consumers but want issues like food quality and food packaging to be addressed, the Local Circles survey report said.

What about restaurants?

On the other hand, the restaurants associated with food applications like Zomato and Swiggy also expressed some concerns, which are often overlooked. In the survey, Local Circles received multiple complaints from prominent restaurants accusing these applications of price distortion by lowering prices artificially. “Some even expressed concerns about the fact that a sizeable portion of the food was being delivered from cloud kitchens instead of actual restaurants,” the report said.