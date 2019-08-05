Why founding team is more important than any financial projections

One of the reasons why the founding team matters is because of their emotional attachment with the business. Purely understanding their emotional quotient about the business could give a sense of how much they will value the incoming investment.

By Dhianu Das

If you are not a risk taker, you should get the hell out of business.

–Ray Kroc, McDonald’s Founder

As India aspires to become one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world, there is no dearth of fresh ideas or businesses pitching to investors for funding. This is where the above business philosophy by Ray becomes more meaningful.

A 2018 report by IBM Institute for Business Value and Oxford Economics suggests that 90% Indian startups fail within the first five years due to lack of innovation in terms of product, business model, or go to market strategy. This means that investors looking for one superhit multimillion investment bet are always set to lose some value from these failed ventures. Therefore, they need to find a balance between their much-needed blind optimism and business rationale. It is critical for them to look at evaluation metrics beyond market opportunity, projected cash flows, and risk adjusted returns while filtering out investment proposals.

I believe that the credentials of the founding team are the most relevant metric on this quest. To start with, the best investments are those made very early in the life cycle of a startup, especially when there is not much history available about business performance or market feedback. However, such deals ripe in a time span of 6–10 years. There could be several industry and internal ups and downs during this period. Only a passionate and committed founding team can mitigate these challenges and keep the ship steady.

My thumb rule is to scout for people who could be working on their ideas for at least the next 10 years and never get bored or compromise on the quality of their work. The face to face conversation with founders, reference checks, assessment of their social media handles or blogs where they voice their opinions (and perhaps a bit of their personality) could be valuable here.

Another reason why the founding team matters is because of their emotional attachment with the business. Purely understanding their emotional quotient about the business could give a sense of how much they will value the incoming investment. A committed, skilled, and visionary founding team creates the company’s DNA (something often talked about but less understood in our world). Therefore, there are all the reasons for investors to spend the most amount of their time thinking about the founders and the early team before investing. After all, they are the guardians of investment. In fact, they are the difference between a good and a great investment.

(The writer is founder, Alfa Ventures.)