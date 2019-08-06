Why automating communication with customers is key to build successful small business

Systems like cloud telephony ensure that a huge sales/support team is not a concern for an early-stage business for a very long time.

By Yatish Mehrotra

Conversions and customer satisfaction are at the core of every customer-centric business. While we make efforts to reach out to our target audience through online and offline means, our customers still pick up the phone to speak to us when they come to know about us. Voice is irreplaceable. Even if you’re a one-man small business, three things will happen if your customers are routed through an automated and professional attendant: first, you will make a stellar first impression; second, you will have full context on why your customer is calling, and third, general queries will be taken care of by the automated attendant itself.

A system that allows you to automate communication with your customers and get actionable insights from the millions of calls that take place each day is what makes your team productive. Systems like cloud telephony ensure that a huge sales/support team is not a concern for an early-stage business for a very long time. Here’s how you can build a successful small business by connecting seamlessly with your customers at a lower cost to you and them.

No infrastructure cost

Contrary to a traditional telephone system, the cloud telephony set-up within an hour or lesser at a lower cost and without real infrastructure. A business only spends on a router and customized services with free calling facilities between offices and in-house departments which minimize cost and saves time. Besides, it affirms that young businesses face zero downtime in addressing customers’ calls and deliver maximum uptime with a backup ready to fix the crisis and ensures uninterrupted services.

Simple and effective customer interaction

The system easily integrates CRM and IVR systems, assisting representatives to receive multiple calls simultaneously while managing call details and history at the same place. This way representatives conveniently have personalized interactions with the customers and business can precisely monitor customer-supports team’s performance.

It further facilitates small entities to identify the flaws in conversations to improve their customer service quality. Businesses can promote agents who effectively interact with clients and can reassure them to assist those who need skill up-gradation. This way a business can optimize customer experience and can build a strong bond with them.

Call privacy

Cloud telephony is better recognized to offer end-to-end security. Calls received by your employees come through cloud telephony and do not reveal personal contact details of an employee to the masses and vice-versa.

Just like when we call a cab driver, a food delivery boy, or customer-support representative, we do not get their contact number rather a virtual number that does not specifically belong to an individual.

Thus, keeping their identity and personal details of customers and employees confidential. The incoming calls get randomized to cut-off the distress of harassment from the same clients. For added comfort, the system has an option for blacklisting offending callers and spammers due to interference with the performance of employees. Networks without distractions improve employee productivity and promote a smooth and stress-free workplace.

Focus on the core business model

Young enterprises require to minutely channel its efforts to strategize and manage the core idea of business for a successful set-up. Therefore, allocating huge financial and human resources to calling or customer interaction may be disruptive. With a cloud-based telephony system, a business can offer better customer services at a fraction of cost and minimal set-up. Hence, entrepreneurs can invest their valuable time and capital in expanding their business.

Integrate multiple operating locations

No need to maintain multiple phone systems if you are operating from several locations as cloud telephony integrates them all. You only need to extend the cloud system to news geographies and connect them with other telephones without added cost or manual efforts.

Convert more leads

Virtual and toll-free numbers from the cloud telephony provider build a user-centric experience. Customers tend to call more on toll-free numbers as they can have an elaborative conversation with representatives to clarify all their concerns without paying or the call. Toll-free numbers seem more professional and formal and make clients feel secure and cared for.

(Yatish Mehrotra is the CEO of Knowlarity Communication. Views are the author’s own.)