WhiteHat Jr expands product portfolio, launches ‘Create with Math’ curriculum

Edtech platform WhiteHat Jr on Thursday said it has expanded its portfolio with the launch of ‘Create with Math’ curriculum, marking the company’s foray into new subjects apart from its mainstay coding training offering.

The company, which was acquired by edtech major Byju’s last year in a USD 300 million deal, plans to introduce multiple new subjects over the next few months.

“At WhiteHat Jr, our core philosophy has always been to empower the next generation to become creators rather than consumers by channelising their natural creativity with an engaging curriculum and personalised live 1:1 teacher attention,” WhiteHat Jr founder and CEO Karan Bajaj said in a statement.

He added that aligned with its vision of establishing the world’s largest live learning platform, WhiteHat Jr is working towards launching multiple subjects.

Founded in November 2018, WhiteHat Jr helps kids build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding.

Currently, WhiteHat Jr’s 11,000 strong women-only teacher workforce from India, conducts more than 40,000 1:1 live online classes every day on its proprietary platform. Till date, it has taught more than 1.75 lakh students across the globe, including in India, the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Anchored on US Common Core Math Standards, which is among the most rigorous global standards, the Create with Math curriculum will cater to children from class I to VIII in India and across the world progressively, it added.

The launch follows a detailed test phase across hundreds of classes that received exceptional feedback from students, parents and teachers.

“We have carefully designed the ‘Create with Math’ curriculum to help children understand the ‘why’ behind Math, and use it confidently to solve real-world problems around them. We have designed the learning experience to be like a playground – where the child interacts and builds with Math,” WhiteHat Jr Chief Learning Officer Balaji Ramanujam said.