WhistleDrive: Office commute made simple and easy

Rakesh Gupta, WhistleDrive

Hyderabad-based WhistleDrive is making 3,000 trips per day solving employee transportation woes with technology-enabled fleet services for corporates. This relief comes at a time when car ownership rates are falling, particularly in urban areas where alternate forms of transportation are increasingly accessible. The technology offers end-to-end automated employee transportation solution, helping companies reduce cost and remove inefficiencies during employee transportation using the AI-powered solution.

The two-year-old startup is currently working on B2B services, transporting about 15,000 employees per day and has a fleet size of 700 along with driver partners, working with 32 corporates. “The employee application interface helps in building the future of employee transportation in India,’’ says Rakesh Munnanooru, founder and CEO of WhistleDrive. The employee app has features such as live tracking with ETA, weekly schedule view, SOS enabled, number masking for privacy and route planning.

An alumnus of Shiv Nadar University, Munnanooru says, “WhistleDrive’s target is to grow multi-fold. In the next 12 months, we will look at entering new cities to offer our transportation as a service (TaaS) model to corporates beyond Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai where we operate, expand fleets and fast-track customer acquisitions.” The startup intends to start the services in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Gurugram in the next six months. It has recently raised `72 crore in Series B funding round from Chicago-based Colosseum Group.

WhistleDrive’s offerings include Whistle Fleet—a technology enabled fleet services, Whistle Shuttle—a B2B shuttle service for last-mile connectivity and point pick-ups and Whistle 360—end-to-end transport management powered by technology and ground operations. The tech-platform, Whistle Tech, developed by the company, allows corporates to automate the entire transportation process resulting in significant cost savings and also improve employee satisfaction via a reliable, comfortable and secure ride to work. The predictive modeling technology detects pattern in delays in a particular cab and provide information on how and why the delay is happening.

As of now, companies such as ADP, Invesco and Hitachi Consulting are among its clients. The direct workforce in the Indian IT industry stands at about 3.9 million, of which 1.1 million use transport arranged by the employer. The transportation sector in India is currently valued at $16 billion, of which about $2.5 billion is spent directly by corporates. Yet, the domain still suffers from a lack of tech intervention.