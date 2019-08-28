What’s causing MSME slowdown? Sick units, lack of data, low tech awareness, among key reasons

As on March 31, 2016, 480280 sick micro and small units and 6011 sick medium units

Among the leading sectors driving the Indian economy — MSME is being marred with the slowdown across sectors. The growing incidence of sickness of the sector apart from non-availability of authentic financial data, vulnerability on account of delayed payments by buyers, technological challenges due to low awareness, absence of single MSME data repository, low awareness about various government initiatives and lack of compliance to statutory, legal, environmental norms are some of the issues that MSMEs are struggling with, SBI Group Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in the Ecowrap report this week.

As on March 31, 2016, 480280 sick micro and small units and 6011 sick medium units, according to data furnished by the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry CR Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha on April 2018. Ghosh also called out for having a centralised authority to monitor and take action for delayed payments that is the major challenge for MSMEs even as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured to make payment of the MSME dues in 30-days.

However, industry body FICCI suggests that it would be only little effective. “MSMEs will file a complaint against the buyer if it doesn’t want to supply them further because MSMEs won’t get business from them in such a scenario. So filing complaint on a public forum will never be effective because 90 per cent of MSMEs will never file a complaint. They don’t want to lose that client despite this problem of delayed payment. The government can only push them for timely payment rather than putting on MSMEs,” Archana Garodia Gupta, Chair, FICCI MSME told Financial Express Online.

MSME ministry already has a delayed payment portal called MSME Samadhaan launched in October 2017 for filing an application against the buyer before the concerned MSE Facilitation Council of the MSME’s respective state. However, there is no central authority to take action on behalf of MSMEs against their buyers for failing to pay dues in time.

The SBI report also favoured switching MSME definition from based on investment in plant and machinery/equipment to based on annual turnover to “make it transparent, progressive, easier to implement and improved ease of doing business.” The finance minister had also suggested considering the amendment to MSME Act to move towards a single definition for different purposes including investment, taxation etc.

“The government should just go by the turnover to keep it simple. The moment you have many things around it such as employment, investment in plant and machinery etc., there is always scope for interpretation and then it gets complicated.,” said Gupta.

Ghosh further sought a public policy in order to give high priority to the MSME sector to have “balanced, sustainable, more equitable and inclusive growth in the country.” MSMEs are likely benefits of release of Rs 70,000 crore in additional lending and liquidity to the tune of around Rs 5 lakh crore by providing upfront capital to public sectors, as announced by Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

Compliance including GST has to be simplified drastically along with collateral-free finance, promote cluster-based approach, and exports boost are needed currently along with capitalising on the US-China trade war,” said Gupta.