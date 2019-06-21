What I dislike is the lack of regulatory framework in pharma sector: Netmeds founder

The Job I work and operate in an industry that is still at a nascent stage. Every day is a new challenge, and we are constantly changing and adapting. This is what I love the most about my job. I learn something new every day. One thing that I dislike is the lack of regulatory framework or clarity in the e-pharma sector. I truly hope that the government regulatory framework supports innovation and growth in this industry. The Weekdays My day starts with an hour at the gym where I do cardio and some light weights. After that, I head to work. It is usually a jam-packed day at work. Evenings are reserved for my family and children. I take a short walk whenever I need to de-stress and recharge. I make a conscious effort to drink three to four litres of water every day. Staying hydrated is one of the most simple and effective ways to flush out toxins from the body. I don\u2019t like to stay desk-bound at work. Rather than have people come to my office, I go to them. I walk 10,000 steps in a day. The added advantage of being in Chennai is that I have a beach close to my house. I like to go for a walk on the beach. Listening to music at the end of a long day is also something I like to do. The Weekend I spend time with family and friends over the weekend. We usually head to the beach and have some friends over. The Toys I cannot do without my iPhone and iPad. The Logos Two of my favourite apparel brands are True Religion and Diesel. Most of my shoes are from Skechers. And when it comes to smartphones, I am an Apple fan. \u2014 As told to Sapna Nair