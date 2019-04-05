We’re changing the way dating happens in India: TrulyMadly CEO

When I’m tired, I look forward to coffee breaks with my girlfriend, with whom I share the office space.

Snehil Khanor, Co-founder & CEO, TrulyMadly

The Job

I love how powerful this industry is. We are changing the way dating and relationships happen in India. From five years ago, when dating was a taboo, we have reached where global players are, fighting to get a pie of the industry. It is a perfect match of human psychology and technology. We are building a brilliant tech product, helping people find love. Every day, we receive several stories of how people found their forever partners. It’s actually very fulfilling to run a platform which is literally changing people’s lives for good and at this scale.

But, even though we have come very far, we are still not there yet. It’s disappointing to witness that even in 2019, dating is surrounded by stigma, especially in India.

The Weekdays

My day typically goes in reviewing and aligning the team with the multiple initiatives that we are driving here at TrulyMadly. Most of my personal time is spent digging into data and identifying patterns to improve and optimise the user journey. As Indians are learning to date, we are also learning ways to help them date better. So I invest most of my time in understanding user behaviour and building the product accordingly.

When I’m tired, I look forward to coffee breaks with my girlfriend, with whom I share the office space.

The Weekend

As an entrepreneur trying to raise a company, I don’t get a lot of weekends. But when I do, I make sure I spend it alligator-ing, which is lying down and not doing anything at all the entire day.

The Toys

My blue Audi A4, which I love driving when I get time; my MacBook Air, which I literally spend my life on; and the newest addition, my Bose wireless sport earbuds (also blue) to listen to good-quality music even in my jam-packed schedule.

The Logos

I’m pretty much brand agnostic. I’m fine with anything good that comes in blue. But the few brands I’m very loyal to are Skechers, OnePlus and Apple.

— As told to Sapna Nair