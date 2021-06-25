Webinar: How can SMEs leverage technology for growth

This MSME Day, Financial Express is celebrating the unabated spirit of MSMEs through a 15-day campaign “Rebooting Small Businesses”. As a part of the programme, we have curated a list of articles, webinars, videos and infographics to help MSMEs turn the tide of the pandemic and grow their business. As a part of that series, Financial Express Online is proud to present the webinar on “How can SMEs leverage technology for growth”.

Digitalisation is no longer a matter of choice for SMBs, it is a question of survival. Covid has fast-tracked the technology adoption and there is enough evidence to show that SMBs who adopted digital technology have survived and thrived, unlike their offline counterparts.

The panel will discuss the challenges firms face in their digital journeys, what makes some entrepreneurs succeed and others fail. Also, how can firms use technology to differentiate, innovate, and increase their market access?

To discuss these issues, Financial Express has put together a powerhouse of a panel with the following speakers:

1) Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary-General, Federation of Indian Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME)

2) Jagjeet Harode, Head – Marketplace, Flipkart

3) Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, AWS India & South Asia, AISPL

4) Saumer Phukan, Director, India Business Consumptions Sales, Intel

5) Shobhit Mathur, Director, Government and Public Sector, EY India

Do register here to listen to the key Takeaways from the panel:

1) Challenges SMBs face in their digital journey

2) The cost of technology adoption

3) Capacity building for SMBs and their talent

4) ROI on tech spends

5) Issue of cybersecurity

If you have any queries of your own too, do register here and ask the experts.